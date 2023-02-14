Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras will boost small traders to push country’s exports: DoP Secy Vineet Pandey

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Department of Posts Secretary Vineet Pandey on Monday said that Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNK) — post offices designated to enable MSME exports — will give a boost to small traders to further promote the country’s exports, according to a PTI report. Speaking at the AMRITPEX-2023 event organised by India Post, Pandey said low cost structure and simple process at post offices make them suitable for MSMEs.

“Dak niryat kendras are expected to give a boost to small traders,” Pandey noted at the event. He also added that the Department of Posts is working on a plan to make its network useful for ODOP (one district one product) and small businesses of north eastern states. The ODOP initiative by the government focuses on identifying products with export potential from each district of the country and convert latter into manufacturing and export hubs.

According to Anurag Jain, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said at the event that the government is promoting GI (Geographical indications) products, the PTI report noted. The secretary also launched 12 postal stamps on GI goods.

GI is a tag on products that ensures no one uses the product’s name other than those authorised to use it. GI indicates the product’s specific geographical origin, its unique production method and qualities. Some of the GI products are Bhagalpur Silk from Bihar, Kashmir’s Pashmina, Chanderi Sarees from Madhya Pradesh, Warangal Durries from Telangana etc.

Importantly, the government has also been engaging India Post to help last-mile sellers and buyers in online public procurement. Around 1.5 lakh India Post offices across the country and more than 5.2 lakh Common Service Centers [CSC] are being trained to boost the adoption of the public procurement portal Government eMarketplace (GeM), Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel had informed Parliament earlier this month.

Value-added services such as photography of product images, packaging, logistics and shipment of packages through ‘speed post’ and ‘business parcel’ will be provided through the India Post website.

