CPSUs should conduct regular meetings with MSMEs, said Odisha’s official

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) should conduct regular meetings with the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to make the procurement process easier for local enterprises, an official said at a seminar on Public procurement policy for the MSMEs and the role of the CPSUs in Bhubaneshwar, reported The Print.

P K Gupta, the director of the MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Cuttack on Friday said that the plant-level advisory committee (PLAC) meetings will enable the enterprises to understand specific requirements of big industrial houses.

He added, that such interactions will go a long way in helping traders prepare products that meet the specifications of the big firms and it would increase their chances of getting orders as per The Print’s report.

The seminar was a part of the Propack Odisha organised by the Odisha Association of Small and Medium Enterprises at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneshwar.

“If a meeting is held at regular intervals, entrepreneurs will get a chance to interact with decision makers and can understand specific requirements of the organization,” stated the official calling on the CPSUs to organise the PLAC meetings at the earliest.

The four day MSME expo saw the participation of more than 40 industries from the packaging and food processing sector. Over 100 SMEs from across Odisha took part in the national-level exhibition, according to The Print.