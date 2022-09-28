CHATT sets up a secretariat to strengthen MSMEs in tourism and hospitality sector

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Confederation of Hospitality, Technology and Tourism Industry (CHATT) sets up a secretariat to empower the voice of micro entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the hospitality tourism and travel sector.

The industry association appointed Anwar Shirpurwala as secretary general of the secretariat to boost leadership. CHATT plans to on-board 5000 hospitality and tourism small-business owners and SMEs as members in the next one year with prime focus on budget hotels, homestays, tourism operators, online travel agencies, tech-based platforms, etc.

Also Read: Indian small businesses are at the highest risk of cyber attacks: Report

With a view to promote digital transformation of small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and support the businesses in this ecosystem to adopt and adapt to digitally-enhanced business models, CHATT has appointed Anwar Shirpurwala, a tech-industry leader with over 25 years of experience in the technology sector as its Secretary General, the statement read.

“The businesses across the hospitality, tourism and travel sector, most importantly the micro entrepreneurs and SMEs continue to face many challenges and need to come together to recover fully and rapidly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Shirpurwala.

The key focus areas of the industry body are advocacy, ecosystem development, professional development, public policy, sustainability, technology adoption, upskilling and other related efforts for the industry.

Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to banks: Look into needs of SCs for capacity building, entrepreneurship development

The association has the objective to put forward a positive narrative about how the travel tech sector, through digital access, technology interventions, and innovative solutions, is catering to the needs of tourists in an ever-changing tourism landscape.

CHATT was formed in June 2021 by hospitality, tourism and online travel aggregators with the support of the Union Ministry of Tourism as a platform for small businesses, startups and new-age technology entities in this space.