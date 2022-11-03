CGPDTM invites proposals for software development of Design and Geographical Indications portal from MSMEs

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) under the Commerce and Industry Ministry’s Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion has invited proposals from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for software development for the online filing of designs and Geographical Indication applications, as per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Also Read: UPI: P2M transactions jump 126% to new all-time high in October from year ago period

Other than MSMEs, startups, corporations, software developer groups, academic institutions, groups of developers and individuals etc, can also submit their applications.

With this move, CGPDTM aims at reducing the administrative delays in the process of granting designs and GI tags to the applicants.

“Taking cognisance from the stakeholders regarding end-to-end online application filing system for Designs and GI, Commerce and Industry Minister (Piyush Goyal) threw an open challenge to the entity who may develop the desired portal for designs and GI,” stated CGPDTM in a statement.

An award of Rs 11 lakh will be conferred for the development of each portal, the office of CGPDTM said in a statement.

CGPDTM is responsible for the implementation of the Patents Act, 1970, the Trade Marks Act, 1999, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999 and the Designs Act, 2000. The controller general also advises the Indian Government on matters relating to Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

Also Read: Fintech company Chqbook ties up with NSDL Payments Bank to launch a zero-balance digital current account for SMBs

Meanwhile, the Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal on October 15 addressed a session of the National Intellectual Property (IP) Conference on strengthening the IP ecosystem for catalysing the growth of the knowledge economy.

The session was followed by a brainstorming discussion on how to bring India among the top Global Innovation Index (GII) countries. It was attended by more than 100 participants including IP practitioners, IP creators-inventors and industry players.