Central Govt needs to enhance its tourism budget allocation for Northeast, says MSME EPC

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Export Promotion Council (MSME EPC) on Thursday urged the central government to enhance the tourism budget of Northeast India by Rs 10,000 crore in order to generate around three lakh new jobs in the region.

A study by the export promotion body titled “Northeast Paradise For Tourism: Need For Developing Tourism Markets”, proposed that the centre should consider increasing its budget by Rs 10,000 crore for tourism promotion in the region.

Northeastern Economic Development Division of the MSME EPC in association with an MSME fintech solution company, BillMart FinTech has prepared the study to boost tourism. The study has also suggested the central government to develop two tourist centres in each of the eight states of the region in coordination with local governments and equip them with the required infrastructure.

MSME EPC Chairman D S Rawat and BillMart Fintech Founder-CEO Jigish Sonagara jointly released the study and highlighted the need to further incentivise the private sector with an attractive financial package for investing in tourism promotion in the Northeast region.

“Once two tourist centres in each state are developed, 1.5 lakh new direct jobs and an equal number of indirect jobs will be generated, and this industry will be the largest job provider,” Rawat said.

He also stated that the development of the tourism sector will solve the burgeoning unemployment problem in the Northeast. Not only that, it will create consumer markets, encourage start-ups and generate revenues for the states, Rawat added.

E-tourism and brand building for the entire tourism industry along with identification of prospective tourists will also support the purpose, suggested the study.

“Innovation in tourism, as elsewhere, is indeed a collaborative action between governments, academia, corporations, micro, small and medium enterprises, start-ups, investors, supporting business partners and other stakeholders,” the study added.

It has listed and underlined 20 facts about the Northeast that will in tandem help develop the region as a ‘destination for tourists’.

The list includes “sun can be seen first, largest & smallest river islands, availability of golden/muga silk, largest weaving village, safe haven for one-horned rhinos, unique mothers’-run market, wettest place, largest electric guitar ensemble, floating palace etc”, the study suggested.

Emphasizing the need for a ‘tourism market’, the study says that a marketing plan is truly the road map for attracting tourists. The plan needs budget allocation for promotional activities at the end of each tourism season. Moreover, one can use marketing plans to set goals and make changes for the next season.

“Since tourism marketing nationally and internationally is expensive, therefore, the tourism promotional agencies set by the state governments should jointly undertake the responsibility,” the study stated.

The MSME EPC is a nonprofit organisation that works closely with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to assist the MSME units in their export efforts.