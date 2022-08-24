CAIT to educate 25 lakh traders across India on competition with retail, e-commerce biggies

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT ) on Wednesday said it is will educate and guide 25 lakh traders across the country by August 15 next year under its CAIT India Literacy Mission (CILM) to be launched on September 5. The awareness programme will aim at helping traders understand about business upgradation, modernisation and adoption of digital technology. Moreover, CAIT said the initiative would help businesses compete with the global multinationals and big corporate houses trying to control and monopolise the retail trade and e-commerce ecosystem in India.

CILM will be launched in the national capital on the upcoming Teacher’s day and subsequently in all state capitals by CAIT’s state chapters. The traders’ body has tied up with Graposs Edutech, an online education company to facilitate traders with online learning in assistance with local level trade associations across the country.

The online education platform is preparing a special course keeping in mind the needs of the traders for training purposes. The platform will also offer the course in 12 Indian languages under the project, said CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

Besides conducting online education, CAIT and the state traders’ associations will also organise workshops, seminars and conferences for their members. CAIT said the upcoming campaign will enable the traders to grow their business and increase footfall of consumers, which has become a major challenge to the traders under the current scenario, Bhartia and Khandelwal added.

The initiative by CAIT “will enable traders to prepare themselves to stand against global MNCs and others who are flouting the laws and rules in their bid to control, dominate and monopolise both retail trade and e-commerce business of the country.” The retail trade is a big component of the Indian economy as it is worth about Rs 130 lakh crore every year, said Bhartia and Khandelwal.