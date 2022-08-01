CAIT demands a separate electricity tariff category for Tamil Nadu MSMEs

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded for a separate category in electricity tariffs for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to make them eligible for subsidies in Tamil Nadu.

According to the report by Times of India, the proposal for tariff revision by state-run Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has placed commercial connections on par with heavy industries which puts small businesses at a disadvantage.

The member of the traders’ body A M Vikramaraja stated that the welfare of micro and small traders will be hurt and it is crucial that the post-pandemic economic conditions of small businesses is taken into consideration by the authorities. Furthermore, Vikramaraja cited the Union government’s move to place retail and whole businesses under MSMEs to promote small businesses.

TANGEDCO is liable for power generation, transmission and distribution in the state of Tamil Nadu.