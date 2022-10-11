BSE SME hits a milestone with its 400 SME listing

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: With eight new listings on Monday, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) SME platform has achieved a milestone of 400 listed companies.

Hailing the achievement, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal said, “400 companies is an important milestone for the BSE SME platform”.

He highlighted the potential of the BSE SME platform and urged the exchange to get the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) ecosystem known across the world.

He further stressed the need to market the platform to sensitize international investors and said that international funds too need to get to know about this exchange. “BSE SME could also become a springboard for companies to get into the main exchange”, he added.

BSE had set up the BSE SME Platform in March 2012 to enable SMEs raise equity capital for growth and expansion of their business.

Till date, the 394 companies listed on BSE SME Platform have raised Rs 4,263 crore from the market and they have a total market capitalization was October 07, 2022 is Rs 60,000 Crore. Of these, 152 companies have migrated to the main board.

Goyal suggested that the BSE could send either some representative from the exchange or some companies listed on the exchange to be a part of industry delegations to foreign countries, so that more international investors partake in the activities of the exchange.

SMEs are an integral part of the India growth story and more collaboration and participation will add speed to the growth of this BSE SME exchange, he added.

He suggested that BSE could also offer technology services to the companies which could add lustre to the SME exchange.

Speaking about the huge potential of this exchange, he said that Mumbai is the place from where the SME sector will get new wings, raise more capital and truly become an international centre enabling more SMEs to ramp up their growth faster. The minister then suggested, “BSE SME platform can look at setting up a platform at GIFT City”.