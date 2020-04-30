Govt’s push for AYUSH to piggyback on MSME schemes; rolls out plan to boost entrepreneurship

India currently has major AYUSH clusters in Ahmedabad, Hubli, Thrissur, Solan, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kannur, Karnal, Kolkata, and Nagpur.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: To promote India as the “economic superpower” in Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) practices through entrepreneurship development, the AYUSH Ministry has signed an MoU with the Ministry of MSME. As per the MoU, the AYUSH sector will be promoted through “need assessment and identifying AYUSH clusters, and roping them in schemes of MSME Ministry,” a statement from the MSME ministry said. The two ministries will jointly work under the AYUSH Entrepreneurship Development programme launched by the MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. “There is a great demand for Indian Ayurveda, yoga, homoeopathy, Siddha in other countries for existing entrepreneurs to take this opportunity and open their clinics/ outlets there and support export,” the minister said.

As part of the ‘action plan’, MSME schemes for Zero Defect Zero Effect manufacturing, procurement and marketing support scheme, capacity building and skill development, incubation support, cluster development and technology upgradation, CLCS, PMEGP for financial support, CART (Centre for Agro Rural Technology) Division for AYUSH in rural areas, technology centres for AYUSH-focused technology support, and testing centres for quality improvement, and standardization will be implemented to promote AYUSH practices.

India currently has major AYUSH clusters in Ahmedabad, Hubli, Thrissur, Solan, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kannur, Karnal, Kolkata, and Nagpur. The ministry said that lack of good manufacturing practice, quality systems, testing etc., traditional marketing methods, little opportunities for export, lack of promotional programmes and support and overall unorganized sector are the major challenges for the promotion of AYUSH.

AYUSH ministry had recently invited proposals for short-term research projects from hospitals and healthcare institutions to evaluate the impact of AYUSH medicines in the preventive healthcare and clinical management of Covid-19. Projects (for the maximum six-month duration) with clearance from Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) will likely receive cash support of up to Rs 10 lakhs to cover expenses related to engaging AYUSH clinicians, technical manpower, laboratory investigations and related contingencies.