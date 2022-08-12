Assam govt to contribute Rs 100 Cr to promote entrepreneurship: CM

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that his government will be contributing Rs 100 crore to the North Eastern Development and Finance Corporation’s (NEDFI) micro-lending scheme for the growth of entrepreneurship in the state of Assam.

NEDFI offers financial support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in northeast India which are into industrial, infrastructure, and agro-related projects.

According to the report by Press Trust of India, to commemorate NEDFI’s 27th anniversary, the chief minister launched five projects which included a website for NEDFI haat, training programmes for Agniveer applicants, and mobile apps for promoting growth in the northeast.

According to Sarma, these programmes will foster entrepreneurship and capacity development. Start-ups, cluster development, and enterprise growth are priorities for the government, he said.

He further added that as part of NEDFI’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), training of about 100 potential candidates for the Agniveer programme with the assistance of the Indian Army will also begin.

The management of NEDFI, a public financial institution established under the Companies Act, constitutes a board of directors which is made up of representatives from shareholder institutions, the Department of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) ministry, state governments, and prominent individuals from the northeast and elsewhere with extensive experience in business, economics, finance, and management.