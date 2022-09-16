Assam Bhutan Gate reopening may bring more trade opportunities for small businesses

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Assam Bhutan Gate which is reopening on September 23 after a long Covid pandemic break is expected to bring in more opportunities in trade and business activities, particularly for small vendors’ businessmen, said an Economic Times report.

The Governor of Assam, Jagdish Mukhi on his visit to the Border Trade Centre at Darranga along the India-Bhutan border area in Tamulpur district on Thursday, reviewed the arrangements done at the trade centre to facilitate sustainable growth of trade exchange with Bhutan.

Mukhi highlighted that lending vibrancy to the trade centre is critical for economic development as the enterprises hold the key to the overall development of the people residing along the Indo-Bhutan border.

The Governor held a meeting there with the representatives from different villages to listen to their issues and assured them to take appropriate action with the help of the competent authorities. He also examined the available infrastructures by the border and looked into the need for their upgradation for socio-cultural-economic empowerment of the people.

Further, Mukhi asked the administration to focus on the welfare schemes of the Prime Minister’s flagship programmes to ensure social security of the people. Not only that, he asked the district administration to take good governance even to the grass root level.

In another meeting with the security agencies in the district the governor took stock of the ongoing situation of the district. The District Commissioner informed the Governor that the Assam Bhutan Gate will be opened on 23rd of this month which will bring in more expediency in the trade and business activities specifically for small vendors, said the report.

Meanwhile, the Bhutan government has announced reopening of its borders for trade, commerce and official transit from September 23.