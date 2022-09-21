Arunachal Pradesh MSME association blames banks, industry dept for impeding industrial growth, writes to CM

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Arunachal Pradesh’s small businesses’ industry body Arunachal Pradesh Micro & Small Industries Development Association (APM&SIDA) has urged the chief minister of the state Pema Khandu “to take up with the ministry various issues concerning the department of industries and the banking institutions that are impeding the proper growth and development of the industrial sector in the state,” said a report by Arunachal Times.

According to the report, the industry body submitted a memorandum to the chief minister on Tuesday informing him that the industry department and banking institutions did not respond to the series of representations they had submitted “for redressal of genuine issues of the state’s unemployed youths”. The representations were submitted to the industry department through the concerned minister and to the bank through the state-level banking committee (SLBC) convener.

The demands of the association include “proper implementation of centrally sponsored/subsidy schemes; RTI cell in all bank branches; proper checklist of documents for collateral/non-collateral loan; total approval of loan as per DPR; conducting of review meetings in the industries department; proper implementation of the PMEGP and other MSME schemes; implementation of public procurement policy; establishment of MSME facilitation council board,” etc.