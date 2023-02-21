AP Industrial Policy should be conceptualised along with entrepreneurs: CM Reddy

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Andhra Pradesh New Industrial Policy needs to be developed, from concept to commissioning, by taking entrepreneurs on board, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday, according to a report by PTI.

In a review meeting on structuring the state’s new industrial policy, Reddy said, “Formulate the new industrial policy in such a way that it should hand hold the entrepreneurs from conceptualization to commissioning to marketing their products,” the statement added.

The state chief minister in the meeting asked officials to put impetus on the marketing of products and procuring necessary international linkages. “Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have to face tough competition in the world and they can march ahead if they have only tie-ups with international companies and agencies,” he noted, adding that official machinery should assist entrepreneurs.

Further, he tasked officials to confirm that the new policy meets the demands of entrepreneurs, and in particular, the MSME policy should advise, assist and support startups at every stage.

To cater to the needs of startups and to set up the industries department office, Reddy directed officials to build a special facility spanning an area of 3 lakh sq ft in the midst of the port city of Visakhapatnam.

Besides giving top priority to startups, the state CM also suggested paying necessary attention to meet the basic infrastructural needs of port-based industries.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has over 48,000 acres of industrial land banks, 530 industrial estates, 293 industrial parks, 31 MSME parks, six special economic zones, three information technology SEZs, and three of the 11 industrial corridors, said the state Industries and Commerce Minister, Gudivada Amarnath on Monday.

He was addressing an investor roadshow ahead of the global investor summit slated for March 3-4 in Visakhapatnam, reported PTI. The state has a diversified portfolio of industries such as automobiles, chemicals, aerospace, defence, pharma, textiles etc, and world-class infrastructure in seaports roads, startups and tourism, he added.

