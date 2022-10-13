Andhra to priortise MSMEs promotions, suggests CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Industries Department to priortise the promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which provide large-scale employment as per a report by The Hindu. It has been done to ascertain that the industrial units already approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) start work at the earliest.

Reddy at a review meeting on industries, ports, industrial corridors, fishing harbours and basic infrastructure asked for a special wing to be set up comprising the Chief Secretary and officials from the Chief Minister’s Office. The required wing would extend support to the industrial units permitted by the SIPB, making sure that all such units got the requisite clearances in the stipulated timelines.

Further, the minister told the officials to look for opportunities for liasons with leading MSME Parks in other countries in order to adopt the best practices. No other state government gave as much importance to the promotion of MSMEs as Andhra Pradesh, the minister asserted as per the report.

He directed the Chief Secretary to set up a committee consisting of two or three IAS officers to take care of the provision of basic infrastructure needed by the MSMEs. Besides, some big pharmaceutical companies evinced interest in establishing their units in the bulk drug park sanctioned in East Godavari district.

In order to give a boost to the MSME sector, efforts were being made to develop two MSME clusters in each of the 26 districts of the state. Further, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, Donakonda and Bhavanapadu ports were planned to be developed as industrial nodes in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor, the officials informed as per the report.

Apart from that, the minister also brought attention to the development of fishing harbors. He asked for all works related to the first stage of the Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada fishing harbours to be completed by June 2023 and due emphasis laid on fish landing centres. Further, the minister ordered the officials to complete the Ramayapatnam port construction by December 2023.