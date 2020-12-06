Amazon’s MSME-focused sale returns; to offer cashback on e-payments across these products

Amazon would also provide a one-day cashback offer of 10 per cent on digital payments to attract customers.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Jeff Bezos’ local e-commerce arm Amazon India on Sunday announced the fourth round of its small business focused sale event — Small Business Day 2020 to be hosted on December 12. The e-commerce company, which has mostly MSME sellers out of its around 7 lakh seller base, will enable the sale of “unique and hard-to-find” products from startups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops. Products would be available across categories including home essentials, safety and hygiene supplies; wall décor & hangings, kitchenware, sports essentials, etc. Amazon would also provide a one-day cashback offer of 10 per cent on digital payments to attract customers.

Amazon Business customers would be able to avail a cashback of 10 per cent and additional savings on GST input tax credit, bulk discounts, and business exclusive deals on different products. The business customers would also get access to four thematic stores for year-end including corporate gifting, safety and hygiene essentials, work-from-home supplies, and back-to-work checklist.

With the latest sale event, Amazon is looking to “create an opportunity for SMB sellers and B2B sellers generate greater customer demand, revenue, and end the year on a positive note,” said Manish Tiwary, VP, Amazon India in a statement. Amazon claimed its June 27, 2020, Small Business Day on the occasion of the UN MSME Day saw nearly 45,000 sellers receiving orders and more than 2,600 sellers seeing their highest sales ever during the event.

Apart from the latest event, Amazon said it would also celebrate All India Handicrafts Week 2020 from December 8, 2020, till December 14, 2020, towards increasing awareness about indigenously produced Indian handicrafts. The company also would create a storefront to showcase over 80,000 traditional handicrafts & handlooms products.

Also read: Paytm Japan: Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s PayPay is now country’s 5th leading app as user base grows 150% YoY

The events follow the Great Indian Festival sale by Amazon that competes with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days every year. According to a RedSeer report, Amazon had acquired 34 per cent GMV share during this year’s online festive sales between mid-October to mid-November 2020 while Walmart’s Flipkart had around 66 per cent GMV share. The overall GMV was worth $8.3 billion. The festive month saw overall online sales growing 65 per cent from the year-ago sales worth $5 billion even as the two marketplaces, Amazon and Flipkart, raked in nearly 90 per cent of the $8.3 billion GMV.