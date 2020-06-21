Amazon steps up to get Covid-hit small sellers back in business; to host ‘specially curated’ sale

Small Business Day held in December last year saw more than 1,200 sellers having their highest single-day sales ever.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: In an effort to help small businesses, artisans, weavers, and micro-entrepreneurs revive their businesses impacted due to the Covid-19, e-commerce marketplace Amazon will host the third edition of its ‘specially curated’ online sale – Small Business Day. Amazon, which has around 6 lakh sellers including many small businesses, will run the sale on June 27 on the occasion of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Day. Amazon said the sale will offer consumers “unique and hard-to-find products” from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers.

The e-commerce company already runs multiple programs for small and micro sellers such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar to enable them to sell online across India along with handholding them in the onboarding process. “These businesses were on a consistent growth trajectory until Covid-19 disrupted many of them. We are committed to support them and help generate customer demand for their products,” said Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India.

Small Business Day held in December last year saw more than 1,200 sellers having their highest single-day sales ever while artisans and weavers, part of Amazon’s Karigar programme, witnessed a 2.5X growth on Amazon after the event, the company said. Women entrepreneurs selling as part of Amazon Saheli programme registered a growth of 1.7X and startup brands under Amazon Launchpad programme grew by 1.4X.

The upcoming sale event followed other steps taken by the company during the lockdown period to help sellers minimize the pandemic impact. The company had introduced a group health insurance benefit for sellers to help them cover medical expenses in case of hospitalization and treatment due to Covid-19. Amazon has also introduced fee waivers to help sellers “navigate the economic challenges” during Covid, it said.

Amazon had earlier this month launched its services for sellers on Amazon seller website and mobile app in Hindi to improve their experience. Sellers could register themselves on Amazon.in, manage orders and inventory and access performance metrics in Hindi. Amazon’s “hundreds of sellers” come from Tier-I, II and III cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. These sellers had switched their accounts to Hindi during the six-month testing phase.