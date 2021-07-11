Amazon Small Business Days: Over 84,000 SME sellers received orders, 68% sellers from non-metros

Amazon had said in April this year that it has cumulatively digitised 2.5 million MSMEs in India since its India foray in 2013.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Amazon India, which has around 8 lakh sellers on its marketplace, on Sunday said over 84,000 small and medium sellers received orders during the three-day (July 2-4) Amazon Small Business Days sale event. The sale was hosted by Flipkart’s arch-rival to enable sellers to bounce back from Covid-related disruptions. Amazon said 68 per cent of these sellers were from non-metro cities while 7,500 sellers had received their highest single-day sale during the event – up by more than 2.8X from previous Small Business Days organised in December 2020. Moreover, the number of sellers who grossed over Rs 1 crore in sales increased 6X from December 2020 event. The top-selling products included food processors, organic honey, laptop tables, weighing scales, Bluetooth earphones, and more.

“We hosted Amazon Small Business Days and extended the event from a single day to three days to help generate more business for our sellers and help them bounce back. We are humbled by the customer response to the event as 84,000+ sellers, including 1700 small local offline shops, received at least one order during the event,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India in a statement.

1,700 small local offline shops, under the Local Shops on Amazon programme, were based across 125 cities. Under the Amazon Launchpad programme, over 750 launchpad sellers received orders from customers while under the Amazon Karigar initiative, over 3,400 new products were added by Karigar sellers, and more than 100 Karigar sellers saw a growth of 2X and over 40 sellers saw a growth of 5X. Through its women seller programme — Amazon Saheli, 21 new Saheli sellers had launched 8,000 new products.

Amazon had said in April this year that it has cumulatively digitised 2.5 million MSMEs in India since its India foray in 2013 while its cumulative e-commerce exports by over 70,000 MSMEs via Amazon Global Selling stood at over $3 billion that helped churn out close to 1 million direct and indirect jobs in India, Amazon had said in April this year. The company had last year in January announced a $1 billion investment to digitise 10 million Indian MSMEs over the following five years.