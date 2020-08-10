Amazon Prime Day: Small town SMEs dominate online sale event; 209 small sellers become ‘crorepatis’

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Amazon Prime Day saw the highest e-commerce sales ever for 31,000 SME sellers while more than 4,000 SMEs sold goods worth Rs 10 lakh or more.
62,000 small and medium-sized sellers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities made up a majority share of nearly 70 per cent of more than 91,000 SMEs – highest participation by SME sellers – on Amazon Prime Day ever. The two-day event (August 6-7) also saw the highest e-commerce sales ever for 31,000 SME sellers while more than 4,000 SMEs sold goods worth Rs 10 lakh or more. Moreover, 209 SMEs became ‘crorepatis’ as well during the 48-hour sale event by Amazon, according to details released by Amazon on the performance of SME sellers on Prime Day.
to be updated…
- After VC fund, Flipkart launches accelerator programme; joins league of top corporates backing startups
- Now small businesses can accept payments on the go with Paytm's new device; company to invest Rs 100 cr
- Migrants’ exodus: Labour shortage looms; manufacturing units, MSMEs may be worst hit, says India Ratings
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.