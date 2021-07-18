Amazon Prime Day sale: Over 100 SME sellers to launch more than 2,400 new products this year

Amazon Prime currently has over 200 million members in 22 countries including India (Reuters image)

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: As Amazon gears up for its Prime Day sale event on July 26-27, over 100 small and medium enterprise (SME) sellers on its marketplace would be launching over 2,400 new products across categories including home & kitchen, fashion, beauty, jewellery, stationery, lawn and garden, grocery, and electronics, the company said on Sunday. The sellers would include startups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, and weavers. Moreover, more than 75,000 ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ sellers from over 450 cities will make their Prime Day debut in India, Amazon said. Further, more than 800 startups and brands as part of Amazon Launchpad, which is a global programme that offers products from startups and emerging brands to Amazon customers, would be launching products in electronics, grocery, beauty & grooming, apparel and home and kitchen.

“In continuation of our efforts to empower small businesses to bounce back, we are dedicating this Prime Day to SMBs including 75,000+ local neighbourhood offline shops on Amazon who will make their Prime Day debut,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India in a statement.

Amazon also said over 500 women-led businesses, NGOs and government bodies from Amazon Saheli programme would provide more than 90,000 products across while over 1.2 million artisans from Amazon Karigar programme would offer deals on over 272 crafts like sambalpuri sarees, jamdani sarees, block printed dresses, blue art pottery during Prime Day. Amazon Prime currently has over 200 million members in 22 countries including India.

The company had earlier this week said that it will be growing its network of fulfillment centres with the expansion of its existing nine centres and launching of 11 new centres. The expansion will increase storage capacity at the company’s fulfillment centres by 40 per cent while the total storage capacity will stand at 43 million cubic feet for its 8.5 lakh sellers, the majority of which are MSMEs. “Expanded fulfillment network will enable sellers to minimize their capital expenditure and focus on building the selection for customers, while Amazon supports them with the storage, processing, and delivery of their orders,” Amazon had said.