Amazon Prime Day 2022: Over 32,000 sellers see highest ever sales day, says company

By Ananya Upadhyaya

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: More than 32,000 sellers on Amazon India marketplace saw their highest ever sales day during the e-commerce company’s two-day (July 23-24) Prime Day 2022 sales event, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. 70 per cent sellers including craftsmen, weavers, female entrepreneurs, startups, brands, and others who received orders during Prime Day were based in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities such as Kolhapur, Ghaziabad, Coimbatore, Jalandhar, etc.

The annual event for members of Amazon’s paid subscription service Prime, which offers unlimited free delivery, videos, music, gaming, and more, saw about 18 per cent more sellers recording gross sales over Rs 1 crore while nearly 38 per cent more sellers sold goods over 1 lakh in comparison to last year’s prime day, Amazon India said.

Moreover, 50 per cent more sellers received at least one order during the lead up and on Prime Day. The company noted that customers shopped from 50 per cent more sellers than in last year’s sale. The local neighbourhood shops on Amazon.in recorded a sales growth of 4X while artisans, weavers and artisanal brands under the Amazon Karigar programme witnessed a nearly 4.5X jump in sales jump. In addition, women entrepreneurs doubled their sales under Amazon’s Saheli scheme during the two-day event.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

“Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members; Small and medium businesses and we are truly humbled by their participation. The strong growth of new Prime member sign-ups, especially from smaller towns and cities across India is a strong testament to Amazon Prime’s commitment to provide unmatched value to our members, every day,” said Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India.

According to the company, over 1.5x new members signed up for Prime membership vis-a-vis last year, with two out of three new members joining from Tier 2, 3, and 4 towns and cities.