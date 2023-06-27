Amazon India simplifies the onboarding process making it easy for sellers to sell online

Technology for MSMEs: Amazon India, on the occasion of MSME Day, has announced the easing of the registration process for sellers by streamlining their onboarding experience. In the new system, vendors will be required to register their mobile numbers and provide the GSTIN details of their business.

Additionally, Amazon has introduced a machine learning-powered fill-up feature to simplify the registration process on the platform eliminating the need to fill in every single detail manually. The feature will pre-fill the necessary details and provide suggestions for brand names, shipping preferences and other options.

This initiative is aimed to encourage sellers from Tier-2 and 3 cities to register on the platform and also bring down the number of incomplete registrations on account of a lack of technological skills. Currently, 65 per cent of the sellers registered on ‘Amazon.in’ are from smaller towns.

Amit Nanda, Director of Selling Partner Services, Amazon India said, “The first step in starting an online business – that of registering and onboarding – is often the most daunting for small businesses who are new to e-commerce. By simplifying the registration process, we look forward to more Indian entrepreneurs, armed with no more than a mobile device and GSTIN, seizing the opportunity to sell online.”

Amazon India has more than 12 lakh registered sellers, including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as start-ups and digital entrepreneurs.

