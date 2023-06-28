Amazon India Prime Day 2023: 1M artisans, 6.8 lakh women sellers, 50,000 local stores, more to participate

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Amazon India’s two-day Prime Day sale scheduled on July 15 and 16 will bring offers and deals from lakhs of MSMEs selling on Amazon. Announcing this year’s sale, Amazon said over a million artisans and weavers from the Amazon Karigar programme, over 6.8 lakh women entrepreneurs from the Amazon Saheli programme, more than 50,000 neighbourhood stores from Local Shops on Amazon.in, lakhs of new sellers who started selling on Amazon from all over India and hundreds of young emerging brands from Indian start-ups under Amazon Launchpad programme will participate during Prime Day.

“This Prime Day, Amazon will continue to support SMBs and help generate customer demand for products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, startups & brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and local shops,” the company said in a statement.

Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said Prime members ordering from 25 cities of India will be able to enjoy same-day or the very next-day delivery of their orders and Prime members shopping from most tier II cities will have their Prime Day delivery within 24 to 48 hours.

“Through Prime Day, our intent is to amplify the value and convenience that Prime membership offers to its members and help them derive maximum joy out of it, while also empowering small and medium businesses across the country,” he said.

This year, more than 2000 new product launches will be from SMBs such as Divine Feather, Pastel Homes, Macca, and Never Lose across categories including home & kitchen, fashion & grooming, jewellery, handmade products, etc. Also, more than 45,000 new products will be launched from over 400 Indian & global brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Realme Narzo, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, and more.

During last year’s Prime Day, nearly 70 per cent of the sellers who received an order were from Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, Amazon India said. These sellers included artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, startups and brands, and local offline neighbourhood stores. Over 27,000 sellers saw their highest-ever sales day and in comparison to Prime Day 2021, nearly 18 per cent more sellers grossed sales of over Rs 1 crore and close to 38 per cent more sellers grossed sales of over 1 lakh in Prime Day 2022.

