Amazon India: Over 15,000 SMBs saw best-ever sales during Prime Day 2023

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: More than 15,000 small and medium businesses (SMBs) recorded their best-ever sales during the two-day (July 15-16) Prime Day sale 2023 by Amazon India while more than 2000 new products were launched by SMBs during the sale event, the company said in a statement.

Moreover, SMBs on Amazon.in received 20 orders every second during the sale and more than 90,000 SMB sellers received orders from Prime members. Also, over 14,000 new SMBs (launched in 2023) received orders, and more than 500 of these SMBs also saw their best-ever sales day during Prime Day. Moreover, small business-focused programmes like Launchpad and Local Shops launched over 800 new products.

Akshay Sahi, Director, of Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said brands and sellers across categories received a great response from Prime members from metros and Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns across India. “With the biggest product and brand launchesm and best deals of the year this Prime Day, we also delivered the highest number of same-day deliveries over past Prime Day events.”

Also read: ONDC to bring in next revolution for e-commerce after UPI: Pramod Varma, former chief architect of Aadhaar

According to the company, Prime Day witnessed the maximum number of Prime members who shopped on any Prime Day event ever — 14 per cent more vs. Prime Day 2022. This made the 2023 sales,“the highest ever Prime member engagement during the event; the peak of 22,190 orders placed by Prime members in a single minute – highest ever for a Prime Day event.”

Also read: Amazon’s 10 years in India: 12 lakh sellers, 40 lakh digitised SMBs, $5B exports and some hiccups



Ahead of the sale, Amazon India in June said that over a million artisans and weavers from the Amazon Karigar programme, over 6.8 lakh women entrepreneurs from the Amazon Saheli programme, more than 50,000 neighbourhood stores from Local Shops on Amazon.in, lakhs of new sellers who started selling on Amazon from all over India and hundreds of young emerging brands from Indian start-ups under Amazon Launchpad programme will participate during Prime Day.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises