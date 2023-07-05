Amazon India launches Sale Event Planner for sellers ahead of Prime Day 2023

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Ahead of this year’s Prime Day sale on July 15 and 16, Amazon India has launched Sale Event Planner, a new tool to help sellers work on the preparation of upcoming and/or ongoing events on Amazon.in. The planner is available on the Amazon Seller app for sellers to become aware of the events in advance.

Amazon said sellers can use this tool to opt-in to offer great deals on the sale event and get recommendations on optimum inventory to stock up, which are among the most important things to do to potentially maximize sales during an event. “It will be available to all sellers with at least one deal recommendation and use the seller app,” Amazon India said in a statement.

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, said the company aims to help lakhs of local businesses extract even more value from these sales events and become digital entrepreneurs with the help of the planner.

“Amazon sale events are great opportunities for sellers of all sizes to promote their products and expand their customer base by offering attractive deals. Our approach at Amazon has always been to use technology as an enabler for sellers across India to scale up their business by catering to customers anywhere in India, using e-commerce,” he said.

During the two-day Prime Day sale, Amazon said over a million artisans and weavers from the Amazon Karigar programme, over 6.8 lakh women entrepreneurs from the Amazon Saheli programme, more than 50,000 neighbourhood stores from Local Shops on Amazon.in, lakhs of new sellers who started selling on Amazon from all over India and hundreds of young emerging brands from Indian start-ups under Amazon Launchpad programme will participate.

More than 2000 new product launches such as Divine Feather, Pastel Homes, Macca, and Never Lose across categories including home & kitchen, fashion & grooming, jewellery, handmade products, etc., will be from SMBs this year. Also, over 45,000 new products will be launched from over 400 Indian & global brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Realme Narzo, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, and more.

