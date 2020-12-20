Amazon India in 2020: 4,152 sellers crossed Rs 1 crore sales mark; number of crorepati sellers up 29%

Amazon currently has more than 7 lakh sellers on its India marketplace.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce business in India, which launched its annual report on Sunday detailing growth of its small and medium-sized sellers on the marketplace in 2020, said that 4,152 sellers surpassed Rs 1 crore in sales while the number of ‘crorepati’ sellers grew 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Among other key seller-side achievements reported by the company during the Covid year included 1.5 lakh new sellers joining Amazon in 2020 with more than 50,000 registering in Hindi and Tamil, Amazon Business marketplace growing 85 per cent YOY in sales, more than 70,000 exporters on Amazon Global Selling crossing $2 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, over 1 lakh developers from India building for Alexa globally etc.

“Technology adoption and digitization will continue to play a crucial role in offering expanded access and opportunities to SMBs, and we remain committed to invest and partner in their success,” said Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head – Amazon India in a statement. The company claimed to be working with over 10 lakh small and medium enterprises including sellers, delivery and logistics partners, neighbourhood stores, enterprises, developers, content creators and authors in India. Amazon currently has more than 7 lakh sellers on its marketplace.

Women entrepreneurs selling under the Saheli program reported nearly 15X growth in their businesses while weavers and artisans as part of the Karigar programme saw their businesses grow by 2.8X, the report said. Amazon also disclosed the top 10 states and union territories with the most number of sellers. Delhi had the highest sellers at more than 1.1 lakh followed by 87,000 in Maharashtra and 79,000 in Gujarat.

However, Amazon was pipped by arch-rival Walmart-owned Flipkart during the festive season sales this year. According to a Redseer report in November analysing the festive period of mid-October to mid-November 2020, Flipkart had acquired around 66 per cent share of the overall gross merchandise value (GMV) worth $8.3 billion while Amazon settled with a 34 per cent share. The festive month saw overall online sales up 65 per cent from the year-ago sales worth $5 billion while the two e-commerce companies had raked in nearly 90 per cent of the $8.3 billion GMV.