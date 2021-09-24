Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Over 8.5 lakh sellers to be part of month-long sale starting Oct 4

Amazon had last year shifted from around a week-long festive sale period to a month. (Image: Amazon)

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Amazon India on Friday announced its flagship annual month-long sale event Great Indian Festival starting October 4, 2021. Amazon had last year shifted from around a week-long festive sale period to a month. The announcement comes three days after Walmart-owned Flipkart announced its six-day The Big Billion Days sale from October 7 to 12. Amazon’s over 8.5 lakh sellers across the country including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities and other sellers under various Amazon programmes such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar would participate in the sale.

Amazon said MSME buyers can save 28 per cent more on their business purchases from Amazon’s B2B online wholesale marketplace Amazon Business with GST invoice, bulk discounts, exclusive deals, lower festive price offers, cashback, rewards, and more, for their regular business buying or corporate gifting for clients or employees. The savings with GST invoice will be on all transactions across categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, office electronics, vacuum cleaners, etc. from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Casio, Eureka Forbes, and more.

According to an Amazon survey conducted by Nielsen between August 30 and September 9, 2021, 78 per cent of 1,965 sellers surveyed mentioned reaching out to new customers while 71 per cent expected an increase in sales. The survey noted that 62 per cent sellers expected an increase in visibility of products while 71 per cent mentioned business recovery post lockdown.

The company said its customers will have options with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to get 5 per cent reward points with Rs 750 as a joining bonus, while signing up for Amazon Pay Later will get them Rs 150 back along with instant credit up to Rs 60,000, and rewards worth Rs 1000 back for customers who use Rs 1000 gift cards, and more. In order to enhance last-mile deliveries, Amazon has created over 1.10 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its operations network and expanded its fulfillment network with a 40 per cent increase in storage capacity through more than 60 fulfilment centres offering 43 million cubic feet of space to sellers.