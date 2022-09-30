Ahead of festive season, KVIC to organize a mela of traditional handloom and handicraft products at Delhi’s Dilli Haat from 1-15 Oct

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a statutory body under Ministry of MSME, is organizing a Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) Mela at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi from October 1 to October 15, 2022.

In line with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, this national level exhibition of traditional products from SFURTI clusters is being organized for the first time. SFURTI is an initiative by MSME Ministry to promote cluster development.

Traditional artisans are organized into clusters for manufacturing value-added traditional products to enhance their income, under SFURTI. These clusters cover traditional sectors including handloom, handicrafts, khadi, coir, agro-products, etc.

Infrastructure development, capacity building, marketing and design promotion, etc. are some of the many other assistance services provided by the Government of India. SFURTI has supported 498 clusters across the country directly benefiting around three lakh artisans, so far.

SFURTI Mela would witness 100 artisans from 50 SFURTI clusters covering 28 states showcasing their traditional products of handloom, handicrafts, khadi, coir, agro-processing.

These clusters include Sozni embroidery cluster of Jammu and Kashmir, cane and bamboo cluster of Meghalaya, Channapatna toy cluster of Karnataka, natural dye cluster of Rajasthan, Madhubani painting cluster of Bihar, Kolhapuri traditional jewellery cluster of Maharashtra, coir cluster of Kerala, carpet and durrie cluster of Uttar Pradesh, millet cluster of Odisha, eri silk khadi cluster of Arunachal Pradesh among others.

SFURTI Mela aims to promote the traditional products from across the country among the citizens, during the festive times. Moreover, this mela will also open new avenues and opportunities for the artisans for marketing and sales of these cluster products.

This mela would also demonstrate live manufacturing processes of traditional products.