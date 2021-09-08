Ahead of Big Billion Days, Flipkart strengthens last-mile network with 1 lakh kiranas for order deliveries

Flipkart had started the programme back in 2019 to help local stores and shops act as delivery partners

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Walmart-owned Flipkart is looking to further bolster its last-mile delivery capabilities. With its flagship event Big Billion Days during the upcoming festive season just around the corner, the company has doubled its kirana delivery network with over 1 lakh local general trade stores as delivery partners on its platform. Under the Kirana Delivery Program, the kirana partners will deliver shipments during the festive season that stood at more than 10 million deliveries during the last year’s season. Flipkart had started the programme back in 2019 to help local stores and shops act as delivery partners with training from a dedicated team at Flipkart to help them with the knowledge, expertise, and technology to make deliveries.

“Through a combination of their hyperlocal presence and innovations by Flipkart, the kirana delivery program has become a great enabler in strengthening the kirana ecosystem in the country. This will play a pivotal role in offering faster and personalised delivery experience to customers during this festive season and our annual flagship event, the Big Billion Days (BBD), and augment the income of these Kirana partners,” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at Flipkart in a statement. The company said its programme has seen “consistent growth” in the past three years and currently accounts for close to one-third of Flipkart’s deliveries made in a month. In the past year, kiranas had registered a nearly 30 percent increase in the delivery income, according to Flipkart.

On Tuesday, the e-commerce company had also announced its direct-to-consumer (D2C) programme called Flipkart Boost. In exchange for a service fee, Flipkart said it would provide emerging local brands with end-to-end support including planning, advertising, cataloguing, logistics, quality control, and mentoring. The brands would be selected based on growth potential, sustainable revenue run rate, focus on quality, commitment to building a long-lasting brand, strong product mix, and customer orientation. Brands would also have the opportunity to raise funding from investors in the D2C space including A91 Partners, DSG Consumer Partners, Fireside Ventures, Matrix Partners India, Sequoia Capital India, and Stellaris Venture Partners.

Last month Walmart’s chief financial officer and executive vice-president Brett Biggs had said that Flipkart continues to see strong sales growth and an improving trend in the number of monthly active users and customers. Walmart had reported its second quarter of FY22 earnings last month. “Flipkart continues to drive strong growth in GMV (gross merchandise value) in line with our high expectations,” Doug McMillon, President & CEO, Walmart had said during the earnings call.