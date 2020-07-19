99% goods sold are Made in India; focused on kiranas, SMEs via Vocal for Local, says Metro Cash & Carry

Kiranas are among the key focus areas for Metro Cash and Carry.

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Business-to-business wholesaler Metro Cash & Carry, which is celebrating its 17th year of operations in India, said that 99 per cent of products sold across its stores are manufactured in India even as it focuses on enabling local kirana and small business ecosystem. “Since Metro’s inception in India, we have strongly propagated ‘Vocal for Local’ and supported Indian brands. 99 per cent of the products that we sell across our stores are ‘Made in India’,” said Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director and CEO, Metro Cash & Carry India. The India arm of German multinational wholesale chain entered Indian market back in 2003 and current runs 27 wholesale distribution centres. It sells food and non-food products to hotels, restaurants and caterers along with independent traders.

“With our dedicated focus on the local community and kirana stores, we are confident we will play a key role in enhancing our honourable Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Mediratta in a statement as the company announced anniversary sale and safety measures amid Covid pandemic. Metro Cash & Carry has 3 million customers in India including multiple kirana stores and small businesses. It had launched e-commerce app in April this year for such businesses to drive efficiency and growth.

The company claimed “increase in the frequency of orders” for kiranas through the app as it has got “customers buying additional varieties of products and new items that they haven’t ordered before,” it said in a statement. The shift to digital channel amid lockdown has turned out to be a positive move for the company and is likely to continue ahead as consumers have been preferring online purchase despite relaxations in restrictions under the unlock exercise by the government. The impact of Covid and lockdown on digital retail seems to be similar to what demonetization had on digital payments.

The app saw more than a lakh downloads in less than three months of launch, PTI reported citing Mediratta as saying adding that adapting to technology is the need of the hour and future for the retail sector. “If exercised rightly and blended well with offline, online channels are here to stay”.