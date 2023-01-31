98% MSME complaints responded to on MSME ministry’s grievance redressal portal Champions: Economic Survey

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: The MSME ministry’s single-window grievance redressal portal for MSMEs Champions launched in June 2020 has responded to 98 per cent of the grievances received as of January 16, 2023. According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Tuesday, a day before the union budget 2023-23, 55,878 grievances were responded to out of the total 56,825 grievances received. “The portal continues to be improved through initiatives such as the localisation of the portal in 11 regional languages and the introduction of a chatbot,” the survey read.

Till December 31, 2021, based on the data from the ministry’s annual report for the financial year 2021-22, 41,742 grievances were received on the portal, of which 99 per cent were resolved, Shailesh Kumar Singh, the then Development Commissioner, MSME Ministry had said at an event in March last year, FE Aspire had reported. This jumped to 48,308 resolved grievances as of July 12, 2022.

Champions portal was among the measures taken by the government post Covid for MSMEs including the ECLGS scheme, subordinate debt scheme, reclassification of MSMEs, Rs 6,000 RAMP programme, and more. It was launched to resolve small businesses’ grievances around finance, delayed payments, raw materials procurement, labour issues, regulatory permissions, etc.

The portal directs queries based on the nature of the complaint to respective branch/bureau/office heads in the MSME Ministry to attend them within three days. The matter “should not remain inconclusive after seven days” AK Sharma, former MSME Secretary had stated in a note while launching the trial version of the portal in 2020.

Before the Champions portal, the grievances were resolved through the internet grievance monitoring system (IGMS) up to May 31, 2020. IGMS was launched in 2016 and had redressed 15,277 complaints between FY17 and FY21 (May 8, 2020), according to the data shared by MSME Minister Narayan Rane in the Lok Sabha in March last year.

