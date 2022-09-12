90 lakh MSMEs in West Bengal employing 1.36 crore people: CM Mamata Banerjee

Ease of Doing business for MSMEs: 90 lakh MSME units are currently based in West Bengal employing 1.36 crore people, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday at an event. “West Bengal has excelled in the MSME sector under the leadership of CM Mamata Banerjee. The government of West Bengal has set a benchmark in holistic development!” said Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress party in a tweet. Banerjee was speaking at the event to hand over recruitment letters to newly skilled technical trainees selected by the industry for employment under the Utkarsha Bangla scheme.

According to the MSME Ministry’s annual report for the financial year 2021-22 citing the National Sample Survey 73rd round during 2015-16, West Bengal had 88.67 lakh units, the second highest after 89.99 lakh units in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, as per the latest data on MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal, the state had 3.34 lakh units, 11th highest after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, etc.

The highest density of MSMEs in West Bengal was in Kolkata (54,442) followed by North 24 Parganas (43,107), South 24 Parganas (25,527), Howrah (24,037), and Hooghly (20,189), etc., as the Udyam portal data.

Banerjee said people disregard the effort put in by her government in skill development and the MSME sector that employs more than 1 crore people. “We have to provide training to youth in online home delivery services and develop West Bengal to lead in this (skilling) area,” she added. According to the MSME Ministry’s annual report, West Bengal’s MSME units employ 1.35 crore people including 91.95 lakh men and 43.51 lakh women.

With respect to the business opportunity during the Durga Puja festival, Banerjee said Rs 40,000 crore business is created during the festival. The Puja festival generates income sources for electricians, artisans, vendors, etc., she noted.

