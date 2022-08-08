75th Independence Day: What freedom small businesses seek from GST-related challenges

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Mandating businesses with over Rs 10 crore turnover to generate e-invoices might further help in curbing tax evasion, but it would also increase compliance and IT cost for lakhs of small businesses who lack digital literacy, experts told FE Aspire on seeking freedom from GST-related complexities in business as the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15.

E-invoicing was earlier made mandatory for business-to-business (B2B) transactions by businesses with a turnover of more than Rs 500 crore from October 1, 2020, but was brought down to Rs 100 crore from January 1, 2021. It was further dropped to Rs 50 crore and subsequently to Rs 20 crore before finally bringing it to Rs 10 crore. The latest amendment was notified by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) last week in line with the recommendations of the GST Council. Based on the revised MSME definition, more small businesses (from Rs 10 crore turnover onwards) will now fall under the e-invoicing ambit from the earlier Rs 20 crore turnover threshold.

“This will impact small businesses. Compliance will be higher, but this might do good for transparent business activities and accountability eventually. If the portal can automatically capture e-sales and give Net GST payable every month and if the assessee can do it in one click, then it would be great. However, ‘over invoicing or under invoicing or dummy invoicing’ cannot get eliminated with e-invoicing. The leakages and seepages will continue to happen. Only honest entrepreneurs will get harassed more with compliance,” K.E.Raghunathan, National Chairman, Association of Indian Entrepreneurs told FE Aspire.

Moreover, businesses without an in-house IT team might have to incur capital expenses and operating expenses to modify their accounting systems to adhere to the e-invoicing norm and integrate them with the Invoice Registration Portal (IRP). Also, they might have to invest in training their staff on the e-invoicing norms. Extending the e-invoicing mandate might be a bigger challenge from the technology perspective for small businesses based in semi-urban or small towns where broadband connectivity is perhaps not smooth.

“Small businesses will have difficulty as their expenses will increase due to required IT support and investment in e-invoicing softwares while the compliance and data recorded in real-time will benefit the government. However, compliances are still quite high for small businesses. GST had started as a simple tax but over time it hasn’t remained that easy for small businesses, unlike large businesses who have the resources to handle it,” Mohit Jain, former Chairperson, MSME Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry told FE Aspire.

Umesh Balani, MD and CEO of Gujarat-based Rotomag Motors and Controls which manufactures electric motors for floor care, automation, hydraulic power packs, etc, told FE Aspire that it is a good beginning as sooner or later the automated/electronic systems help improve transparency and reduce harassment. “There would be teething issues and dissonance due to difficulty of changing over to e-invoicing but that happens with any reform,” added Balani who is also the former Chairman of Assocham’s MSME Development Council.

According to the government data, misuse of the Input Tax Credit (ITC) provision under the GST regime is the most common modus of evasion under the GST Law. During the financial year 2020-21, the CGST zones and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had booked about 8,000 cases involving fake ITC of over Rs 35,000 crore and had arrested 426 people including 14 professionals such as CAs, lawyers, directors etc., a statement by Finance Ministry in July 2021 had noted.