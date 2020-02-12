7 ways how Modi govt made life easier for small companies: Lower penalties, fee concessions and more

Small companies are exempted from producing certification form practicing professionals, under various provisions of the Act, 2013. (Bloomberg image)

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: In an effort to enhance the ease of doing business for small companies, the government has taken multiple steps on an ongoing basis. The aim is to reduce the cost of compliance and increase the feasibility to carry on businesses. “The registration fee for incorporation of companies with an authorized capital of up to Rs 15 lakh has been reduced to zero by the Companies (Incorporation) Second Amendment Rules, 2019,” Anurag Singh Thakur, MoS, Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs, said in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. However, MCA has increased the requirement of paid-up capital from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore for the appointment of Whole Time Company Secretary vide Companies Amendment Rules, 2020.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has also reduced the cost of compliance for small companies and startups from complying with various provisions of the Companies Act. Since smaller companies are more vulnerable to market risks and changing policies, a relief on compliance costs helps to provide cushion to the companies’ financials.

Here are the seven ways by which the Narendra Modi-led government has made the life of small companies easier in terms of compliance.