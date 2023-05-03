1.5 crore MSMEs on Udyam portal reflection of India’s economic self-reliance: MSME min Narayan Rane

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: MSME registration portal Udyam portal, which crossed the 1.5 crore-registration mark in March this year, is a reflection of the economic self-reliance and prosperity of our country, said MSME minister Narayan Rane hailing the growth in registration count since the launch of the portal in July 2020. The minister noted the increase in MSMEs registering on the portal from 28 lakhs in the past two years. As of Wednesday, the Udyam portal had 1.72 crore MSMEs registered, according to the data available on the portal.

Maharashtra led the tally with the highest registration count of 29.14 lakh followed by Tamil Nadu with 16.44 lakh registrations, Uttar Pradesh (13.54 lakh), Gujarat (12.02 lakh), and Rajasthan (11.89 lakh), according to the data available on the MSME Dashboard portal.

Even as the portal continues to register growth in MSME registrations, there are a number of small businesses which have canceled or withdrawn their Udyam certificates. According to the figures provided by MoS in Ministry of MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in the Rajya Sabha during the budget session this year, 73,576 MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal had canceled their registrations as of March 29, 2023, since the launch of the portal on July 1, 2020.

The reasons cited for canceling the registration were shutting down the operations, change in ownership of the enterprise, don’t need the certificate further, duplicity, and more.

