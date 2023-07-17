Cybersecurity startup Prikus Tech raises $6.2 Mn in seed funding

The Bengaluru-based cybersecurity startup Prikus Tech has raised about $6.2 million in a seed funding round to invest in the development of new products and expand its workforce across the globe.

Founded in 2018, Prikus works in providing Pen Testing Services which is a simulated cyber attack against systems to check their vulnerabilities against such crimes.

According to the statement, Prikus plans to launch PrikSec, a unified Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) for enterprises.

“Our clients are investing millions in expanding their application landscape and amplifying their cloud presence. This poses a huge challenge for continuous security posture management and traditional pen testing that is completely human dependent fails to meet this speed and scalability challenge”, said Prameel Arjun, Founder and CEO, Prikus Group.

The company uses a hybrid approach to deliver services using artificial intelligence, automation and ethical hackers.

The 30-people-strong Prikus has 50 customers across the banking sector and the government. According to the company’s statement, the firm has completed more than 250 Small, Medium and Large cybersecurity projects across all industries since its inception. The company provides products and services like data classification, data encryption, static and dynamic data masking, data activity monitoring, security management, program assessment, etc.

