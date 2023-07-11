Clensta raises Rs 75 crore in debt and equity, led by TradeCred and UAE Royal Family

Clensta International, the Gurugram-based Direct-to-Customer (D2C) personal care startup, has raised Rs 75 crore in a Series B funding round, in the form of debt and equity.

The round of funding was led by the TradeCred, and co-led by the Royal Family of the UAE. Other investors included Ex-Im Bank of India, Mumbai Angels, Keiretsu, LetsVenture and O2 VC Fund.



Actress Parineeti Chopra also participated in the funding round as an investor and the company’s brand ambassador.

Launched in 2016, Clensta offers its zero-water personal care products like body baths and rinse-free shampoos. In addition, it also has a range of perfumes, body lotions, lip balms, and face scrubs among others.

Furthermore, it has proprietary technologies such as STAR (Safe Transdermal Absorption of the Reactive Ingredients technology) and CRAN (Complete Release of Active Nutrients) developed at IIT Delhi. At present, the company holds five such technologies and several patents.

“We are delighted to announce our recent round of funding and are grateful to the investors who’ve shown their faith and trust in Clensta’s vision to revolutionise the personal care industry. The round of funding will now enable us to scale up operations, strengthen brand awareness nationally, and fortify our marketing and distribution efforts across geographies, both online and offline”, said Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clensta.

“Clensta’s progress showcases a realistic growth trajectory in the competitive personal care industry. We hope that through our association Clensta will get that push to expand their global footprint and introduce their revolutionary products to consumers across the world,” said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Ibrahim Abdulaziz Bin Ibrahim Almualla of the Royal family from UAE.

Since its launch, Clensta has raised over Rs 105 crore from marquee investors such as the Indian Angel Network fund, Inflection Point Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Hem Securities, IIT Delhi and US Aid.

