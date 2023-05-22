CCAvenue partners with PayPal to enable MENA businesses make global payments

The payment aggregator CCAvenue, on Tuesday, announced its partnership with PayPal, the global fintech and payments services provider to offer international payment acceptance services in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region.

PayPal will now be available as an additional option on CCAvenue, allowing businesses in the MENA region to settle and receive payments from their cross-border customers and vendors.

In addition to PayPal, the payment aggregator also supports other payment gateways such as major Mastercard/Visa credit cards, debit cards, UnionPay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Payit Wallet and net banking facilities.

With this partnership, businesses in the MENA region will have access to the global network of 435 million active PayPal accounts across 200-plus countries, eliminating the need of having a US bank account.

“With this partnership, entrepreneurs and businesses across MENA can leverage PayPal’s global reach to expand their cross-border sales,” said Mark Mwongela, PayPal Director for the Middle East and Africa.

Vishwas Patel, Executive Director, of Infibeam Avenues said, “With PayPal’s trusted reputation in the payments industry and its extensive global reach, this partnership opens up an array of new opportunities for growth and increased cross-border sales for MENA businesses.”

In March, PayPal announced its partnership with the UAE-based Tap Payments, the pay-tech company to offer seamless payment options to businesses in the MENA region. Earlier this year in January, PayPal Ventures made an investment in the UAE-based shopping and financial services application Tabby.CCAvenue is the subsidiary of Gujarat-based Infibeam Avenues which offers digital payment solutions and enterprise software platforms to businesses and governments across industry verticals such as real estate, education, online retail, and hospitality amongst others.

