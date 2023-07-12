100x Entrepreneur founders launch a Rs 200 crore fund to invest in early-stage SaaS startups

The founders of the 100x Entrepreneur Podcast, Siddhartha Ahluwalia and Nansi Mishra have launched a startup fund that aims to raise Rs 200 crore to invest in early-stage SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) startups, as reported by VCCircle.

Neon is the second fund by 100x Entrepreneur that will invest in B2B SaaS startups, helping them scale beyond $10 million in annual revenue run rate within five years.

In line with the new fund, the husband and wife duo, who started the podcast 100x Entrepreneur in 2018, interviewing founders and investors, have also recently rebranded their podcast as Neon.

Their first fund $10-million fund, launched in 2020, has reportedly invested in 35 startups, such as the virtual summit platform Airmeet, the influencer management platform Affable.ai, the employee benefits platform Plum, and the sales software provider ElevateHQ among others.

Also read: Clensta raises Rs 75 crore in debt and equity, led by TradeCred and UAE Royal Family

“India has some incredible SaaS founders who shine bright even on the global stage….We look forward to being a part of their journeys and working with them on product development, marketing, sales, and talent acquisition,” said Ahluwalia.

The partners of the fund include Blume Founders Fund, Sandeep Singhal of Nexus Venture Partners, Varun Shoor of Kayako, and Paras Chopra of Wingify, among other investors.

Also read: Noida-based solar energy firm Oriana Power closes its pre-IPO funding round

Siddhartha Ahluwalia has been a B2B SaaS founder since 2012. He built AddoDoc, a B2B SaaS solution for paediatricians, helping them digitise their practice. He is also the co-founder of the mother-baby healthcare app Babygogo. Nansi Mishra, a commerce graduate from Delhi University, previously led Marketing for AddoDoc and Babygogo. She was also associated with Sheroes, the women-centric social networking platform.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises