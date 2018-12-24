Move over Flipkart-Walmart deal, these exits also made significant noises in India M&A ecosystem

In the top 10 M&As of 2018 in India, Healthium MedTech-Apax Partners buyout was the only deal that crossed 0-million mark.

While Walmart’s star acquisition of India’s e-commerce poster boy Flipkart would resonate in the years to come as an inflexion point in the Indian e-commerce market, there were other notable exits as well that helped revived investors’ confidence in getting their money back and in turn investing back more in search for many new Flipkarts. Apart from Flipkart deal, 2018’s biggest M&As were dominated by mid and late stage deals. Also, medical devices brand Healthium’s acquisition was the only private equity buyout.

Here are the 10 biggest M&As of 2018 in terms of deal value in India:



In the top 10 M&As of 2018 in India, Healthium MedTech-Apax Partners buyout was the only deal that crossed $300-million mark. Three acquisitions involving foreign exchange provider Centrum Forex, edtech startup Embibe and music app Saavn moved beyond $100 million value.

Majority acquisitions in the top 10 bracket were of less than $100 million value with lowest being $40 million spent on acquiring artificial intelligence startup Liv.ai by Flipkart and ticketing platform TicketNew by Paytm. The top 10 deals were spread across sectors including retail, healthtech, fintech, edtech, travel, music, enterprise software, and HR.