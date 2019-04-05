Motilal Oswal raises Rs 850 crore via India Realty Excellence Fund

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 2:08 AM

MORE has strong connections with established developers in each micro-market through multiple transactions done with the developers from the four funds. Some of the developers who have benefitted from the funds are Casagrand Group, Chennai; Shriram Properties, Bengaluru; Phoenix Group, Hyderabad; Kotle Patil Developers, Pune; ATS Group, Delhi NCR and SD Corp, Mumbai.

“We have a strong pipeline of deals for our fourth fund and expect to completely deploy the fund in FY20,” Mittal said.

Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE) on Thursday announced the second close of its India Realty Excellence Fund IV (IREF IV). The fourth real estate fund closed after raising `850 crore, which was mainly raised from high net-worth individuals and family offices. At present, the cumulative asset under management (AUM) with MORE is above `3,000 crore.

“We have raised `850 crore for the fund within eight months of the launch and we would like to thank our investors for reposing faith in our investment capability. In this fund, we have witnessed repeat commitments from existing investors as compared to our previous funds, ”Sharad Mittal, director and CEO, MORE said.

The fund raised will be deployed in mid-income housing projects across the top six cities in India. A chunk of the amount would also be invested in commercial projects, as mentioned by the company in a release. Out of `850 crore, MORE has already committed `250 crore to four investments in Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

MORE is a part of Motilal Oswal Private Equity (MOPE), which is the alternative investments platform of Motilal Oswal group. The cumulative AUM under MOPE is more than `6,700 crore. The company has seen exits worth around `1,000 crore from 13 investments in its previously launched three funds in the past two years.

MORE has strong connections with established developers in each micro-market through multiple transactions done with the developers from the four funds. Some of the developers who have benefitted from the funds are Casagrand Group, Chennai; Shriram Properties, Bengaluru; Phoenix Group, Hyderabad; Kotle Patil Developers, Pune; ATS Group, Delhi NCR and SD Corp, Mumbai.

“We have a strong pipeline of deals for our fourth fund and expect to completely deploy the fund in FY20,” Mittal said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Motilal Oswal raises Rs 850 crore via India Realty Excellence Fund
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition