Modi’s pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises

Ruling party BJP, in its manifesto, announced today, offered a series of sops to boost Indian startup ecosystem — 3rd largest in the world. Outlining the growth map for startups in India, the manifesto said that the party will create a ‘seed startup fund’ worth Rs 20,000 crore and provide collateral-free credit up to Rs 50 lakh for entrepreneurs under a new loan scheme.

“This is a fantastic objective and vision and it will transform India. Angel tax is now a dead issue and the biggest challenge for startups is lack of seed funding which the government will solve,” former Infosys’s chief financial officer and technology investor T V Mohandas Pai told Financial Express Online.

To boost women entrepreneurship in India, the manifesto said that out of the total loan amount, 50 per cent will be guaranteed for female entrepreneurs while only 25 per cent will go to male entrepreneurs.

“The government has been very focused on startups. The government is saying that it will continue and enhance visibility of funding at the seed level which is a good sign because that’s what the ecosystem needs. Hence, more companies will come up and they will be able to get more funding at their next round of funding,” Dr Saurabh Srivastava , Chairman Emeritus, TiE Delhi-NCR and Co-founder at Indian Angel Network told Financial Express Online.

The party also announced that it will facilitate setting up of 50,000 new startups in India by 2024. Currently, there are 17,578 startups registered under Startup India programme and 182 have been funded.

The government will also set up 500 new incubators and accelerators by 2024 along with 100 innovations zones in urban local bodies, according to the manifesto.

With respect to further easing of the regulatory scenario in India for startups, the manifesto said that it will target time spent on tax compliance at just one hour per month.

“The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has spent time and made efforts to understand what startups need. To that extent, steps it is taking such as reduction of time in compliance, exemption from angel tax have come from that deep understanding. With these benefits we could soon become the second largest ecosystem after the US. So having 50,000 startups by 2024 is not a long shot at all,” said Dr Srivastava.

Moreover, to enhance competitiveness among various government departments, the party will begin ranking of central ministries, state governments, departments, and central public sector undertakings based on their engagement with startups, adopting newer technologies and bringing innovation along with global practices and skills.

“This will bring in transparency. For example registering an LLP in Bengaluru takes a lot of time. So making government departments engage with startups is a great move in that direction,” said Pai.

BJP has also kept the entrepreneurial community belonging to SC, ST, other backward community or weaker sections of the economy in focus by promising support to them. However, the details around the support are not stated.

India’s Northeast region where entrepreneurship is still in its infancy or almost negligible will be introduced to an ‘Entrepreneurial Northeast’ to offer capital support to the region’s MSMEs and create jobs.

BJP’s manifesto was launched today at the party headquarters in Delhi by its President Amit Shah.