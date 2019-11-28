Microservices will change the macro picture for tech firms

A change to any component shakes the entire application, making its adaptation quite difficult.

By Deepak Mittal

Modern businesses are now married to technology, where both are equally committed to ensuring each other’s growth and success. They are leaving behind the traditional IT practices which are rigid and cost-heavy, and are adopting new, emerging technologies which make their operations far more efficient. Many new-age tech firms are striving to give enterprises a flavour of the most advanced technology.

The large technology vendors who till now had a strong base in the industry have mostly been employing monolith architecture, a technology set-up where all applications get unanimously covered under one single software application. A change to any component shakes the entire application, making its adaptation quite difficult.

Under the microservices architecture, software systems are developed keeping each business application module independent. It has a well-defined interface, and each component acts as a distinct piece of software which expertly handles a specific function. Microservices enable organisations to break down large, monolithic applications into loosely integrated services working more efficiently.

The implementation of microservices is already changing the way modern businesses build their apps and services. As modern enterprises prepare to be more agile, this is a relevant option to do away with the current IT challenges, allowing rapid scalability of applications. For companies operating multiple platforms and devices simultaneously, microservices work as an ideal arrangement.

The emergence of new firms which use such path-breaking technology and promise better customer experience, time and cost-saving, enhanced efficiency and productivity, etc., are gaining greater popularity and acceptability, as compared to the large enterprises who are still trying to make the best of the monoliths model.

Moreover, all these new, upcoming integrated solutions providers are typically SaaS-enabled, which makes it possible for them to integrate various small solutions into one single application with greater ease and efficiency. Due to their flexible set-ups and a new go-to-market approach, these modern, consolidated SaaS-based vendors are willing to experiment more, take risks, introduce newer offerings, change processes, and are even prepared to deal with failure. Large enterprises quite often face the challenge of introducing continuous innovation, because anything new by established set-ups involves a great deal of time and costs.

There is a surging demand for these highly dynamic newcomers who are geared up to offer an enhanced suite of offerings, allow customisation, and bring changes when the customer demands them. In the near future, we can expect these new-age firms to re-shape and transform the IT landscape, getting far ahead of where it stands today. Existing businesses would have to reinvent their strategies in order to compete with others.

The writer is CEO & co-founder, To The New, a Noida-based digital tech firm