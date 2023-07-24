Meta and CAIT to upskill 10 million traders via WhatsApp Business app

Digital training and upskilling of traders on WhatsApp: Meta on Monday said it is expanding the WhatsApp Se Wyapaar initiative along with the traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to provide digital training and upskilling to 10 million local traders on the WhatsApp Business app. The aim is to localise digitization efforts to enable growth opportunities for small businesses by conducting hyper-local digital training in 11 Indian languages across all 29 states.

In a company release, WhatsApp said CAIT will conduct a series of workshops designed to offer comprehensive digital and skill training by leveraging its extensive network of 40,000 trade associations and 80 million traders across the country. These workshops will equip businesses with the knowledge required to digitize their storefronts and establish their ‘digital dukaan’ on the WhatsApp Business App. Participants will be educated about various tools and features available on the app, such as Catalog, Quick Replies, and Click to WhatsApp Ads, which enable small businesses to efficiently connect with their customers.

“Over the years, the WhatsApp Business App has provided micro, small businesses and solopreneurs across India a democratized gateway to discover new markets and serve their customers, along with building a professional digital identity for their business. This partnership is another step in empowering the thriving trade community by enabling them to deliver to new age consumer requirements by adapting to and adopting technology levers to India’s socio-economic development,” WhatsApp said.

Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta said, “This is an era of entrepreneurship in India. India is experiencing a digital revolution, and the way Indian entrepreneurs and small businesses have embraced technologies like WhatsApp is a huge part of that. We want to keep helping entrepreneurs and small businesses to make the most of the opportunities ahead and continue to be at the heart of India’s Techade.”

The tie-up will also expedite CAIT’s digital skilling charter for the trading community, granting 25,000 traders access to the Meta Small Business Academy. The certification from the Meta Small Business Academy will benefit particularly new entrepreneurs and marketers with digital marketing skills to enhance their presence on the Meta apps, the company said. The course module and examination will be available in seven languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT said the reach and success that the WhatsApp Business App can offer are unparalleled. “This partnership will help traders and businesses build a more comprehensive customer base, scale their business, and contribute even further to India’s growing digital economy.”

