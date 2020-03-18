Maruti Suzuki doubles down on startups; wants to co-develop ideas with entrepreneurs, offer cars, more

Maruti’s accelerator programme helps startups grow and scale in exchange for a 2 per cent sweat equity.

Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki is doubling down on startups. Its four-month accelerator programme Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) has announced inviting applications for its fourth batch of startups to help them grow and scale in exchange for a 2 per cent sweat equity. Focusing on startups in the automobile and mobility spaces, the programme has so far supported nine startups in the previous three batches of the MAIL accelerator launched in January 2019. The winning startups from each batch develop a proof of concept for the ideas with the Maruti Suzuki to create practical business solutions. Currently, seven such proofs-of-concept are underway.

“MAIL program is aimed at tapping early-stage startups and help them to convert their innovative ideas into ground-breaking solutions. We look forward to more disruptive ideas in our fourth cohort of MAIL,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL said in a statement. The company has partnered with early-stage fund cum accelerator GHV Accelerator to select startups for its programme. Maruti had announced the winners for its second cohort last month — Dave.AI , Rezo.AI, Fabrik, and ElectreeFi. The programme also offers winners a networking trip to Japan, Maruti Suzuki cars and meeting one of their brand ambassadors.

With its MAIL programme, Maruti has joined the growing tribe of corporate and large businesses supporting startups in multiple ways including incubation/acceleration initiative, venture capital funds, venture building platforms, family offices or through direct acquisition into one of their subsidiaries. This gives them ready access to startup’s idea, talent, and/or technology that businesses might not want to build from scratch. Microsoft, Reliance, Alibaba, Google, Tech Mahindra, SoftBank Group, Times Group, Flipkart, Samsung, Tencent, Qualcomm, Target, Naspers, Intel, etc., are among the top businesses that have been engaging with Indian startups. Some of the biggest examples of startup buyouts in India include Walmart-Flipkart, PayU-Citrus Pay, Reliance-Fynd, Facebook-Meesho, Google-Halli Labs, Mercer-Mettl, Ibibo-redBus etc.