Marico strengthens bet on men’s grooming market; acquires startup Beardo

Beardo was one of the portfolio companies of VCats startup incubator.

FMCG major Marico has acquired men’s grooming startup Beardo founded in 2015, startup incubator Venture Catalysts (VCats) said. Beardo was one of the portfolio companies of VCats and with the acquisition by Marico, the incubator has taken a complete exit from the startup. Marico, however, had already acquired a 45 per cent stake in Beardo back in 2017 to tap into the men’s grooming market in India. The additional 55 per cent stake was acquired by Marico earlier this week.

“With Beardo’s acquisition, VCats’ investors have made returns in the range of 5x-8x. Besides Beardo, VCats has seen over 20 exits in just a span of four years. Some of the exits include– Fynd to Reliance Industries, Supr to Swiggy, Innov8 to OYO, Vahanalytics to Rapido, and Siftr to Apus,” it said in a statement.