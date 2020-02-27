MakeMyTrip’s redBus further takes on Uber, Ola ride sharing services; expands to Delhi

The company claimed to be associated with over 2,600 private bus operators and 23 RTCs across India. File photo

MakeMyTrip-owned online bus ticketing service will be taking on ride-sharing services of Uber and Ola in Delhi as the company launched its new service rPool for car and bike pooling. The intracity service for office commutes can be accessed from the redBus mobile app as the company is looking to tap into “the growing demand for intra-city commute, while also emphasising on reduction in vehicular congestion and pollution,” the company said in a statement. Delhi commuters lost more than a week’s time in traffic in 2019, according to TomTom Traffic Index. On the other hand, traffic congestion cost the city around $9.6 billion — 12 per cent of its GDP annually in fuel waste, reduced productivity, air pollution and accidents, according to a BCG April 2018 report.

rPool already competes with carpooling services of Uber and Ola in cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata along with other car and bike pooling apps such as Quick Ride and sRide. “redBus is committed to making a difference in the urban commute space by providing tested and sustainable travel solutions aided by advanced technology,” said Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus. The company added that as the service grows, carpooling can “significantly reduce vehicular traffic during peak hours in urban cities,” it said adding that a car shared by four people for 10 Kilometres can save around four-five litres of fuel and help cut CO2 emissions by 9 to 11 Kgs.

redBus was founded in August 2006 by Phanindra Sama, Sudhakar Pasupunuri, and Charan Padmaraju and was acquired by Ibibo group in 2013. However, redBus came under the MakeMyTrip portfolio of services when Ibibo was merged into the latter in October 2016. redBus saw around 37 per cent of its revenues in Q3 from the North and West regions of the country. The company claimed to be associated with over 2,600 private bus operators and 23 RTCs across India, catering to more than 2 lakh passengers daily.