Food, grocery becomes new oxygen for Covid-slaughtered firms; now MakeMyTrip turns to online delivery

Delivering food and grocery items have become the quintessential way for businesses bruised and battered by the Covid-19 lockdown to somehow escape the turbulent time. Multiple businesses in the past few weeks have taken to online delivery of various services such as food, grocery, medicines, packages etc. Businesses in the travel and hospitality sector, which has been among the biggest casualty under the lockdown, have been exploring the online delivery channel to make whatever revenues they could. While a lot of five-star hotel brands in the country such as Marriott, Hilton, The Park, Hyatt, Roseate etc. have already partnered with Zomato and Swiggy in the past few weeks to explore alternative revenue stream, now online travel company MakeMytrip too has followed the digital delivery path.

Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip has launched on online gourmet delivery service in tie-up with fine-dining restaurants in top hotels in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. The company has tied-up with JW Marriott, Roseate in Delhi, Bengaluru’s Royal Orchid, The Lalit in Mumbai, Chennai’s The Residency etc. – along with “exclusive delivery options” from The Park, Radisson etc. in Delhi-NCR, MakeMyTrip said. The deliveries will be through third-party service providers.

“As the world adopts life-altering measures to adjust to the new order, customers are seeking options that can help them with familiar experiences in a safe and hygienic environment,” said Deepak Tuli, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Businesses at MakeMyTrip in a statement. The offer is available under the ‘Meals & Deals’ category on the MakeMyTrip app.

The move also allowed hotels to generate revenue from such services and also to serve their customers who are not able to visit their restaurants during the lockdown. Recently, Marriott International had tied-up with Swiggy to launch their food delivery service Marriott on Wheels from over 20 Marriott hotels across 11 cities. Hilton had also announced last month to deliver select food items through Swiggy and Zomato from its six hotels in Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

A recent report by hospitality-focused consultancy firm HVS had suggested hotels to provide services that have traditionally not been part of the hotel’s core offerings such as food delivery through online platforms or leasing of kitchens for cloud kitchen requirements. The report Covid-19: Impact on the Indian Hotels Sector urged hotels to focus on ancillary services that could be generated through non-core revenue-generating areas such as gyms, spas etc.

Grocery as a segment has been the biggest winner in the Covid era as hygiene concerns in physical stores have spooked customers. In fact, Zomato too had launched its own grocery vertical recently called Zomato Market to tap into the grocery spurt and make the best out of its delivery fleet. NoBroker, Perpule, Meesho, Snapdeal, ShopClues, Box8, Uber, CountLoot, Rapido, PhonePe etc. were among the startups jumping into the fray led by BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon Pantry, Flipkart Supermart etc. Uber had also announced delivering medicines and packages while Rapido had added medicine delivery to its services.