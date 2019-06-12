MakeMyTrip forays into carpooling segment with redBus’s new service

MakeMyTrip has forayed into carpooling segment through its bus ticketing platform redBus's new intra-city service rPool that would compete with Ola Share, UberPOOL, sRide, Quick Ride, RideAlly etc. redBus has launched the service in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune and enables office goers to offer or avail the carpooling service that can be accessed from the redBus app itself. The new service would allow redBus to leverage private vehicles plying on the road even as Indian cities are among the most congested in the world. For instance, it takes 162 per cent more time to reach the destination in Bengaluru during peak hours, redBus said in a statement comparing 68 per cent extra time taken in Kuala Lumpur and 79 per cent in Jakarta. rPool is offering service to only working professionals that are verified through their official email id and mobile number. The app also offers free accident insurance to users and reward pointers to ride givers that can be redeemed at petrol pumps and Amazon Pay. Women ride givers or takers can choose to travel with women only. "With the right implementation and adoption at scale, carpooling can significantly reduce vehicular traffic during peak hours in urban cities," said Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus. If 4 people share one car for 10km via the rPool platform, one can save around 4 to 5 litres of fuel thus reducing the CO2 emissions by 9 to 11kgs. With a large existing base of users across the country, redBus is poised to scale the rPool proposition at pace, positively impacting quality of life, environment, and the economy. As per Ola Analytics, the average speed on Indian roads at 19.8 kmph is much slower than 28.3 kmph and 31.1 kmph in New York and London respectively, Ola Mobility Institute's\u00a0Aishwarya Raman - Head of Research and Associate Director and Jagriti Arora - research associate with Urban Mobility track at the institute had said in an authored article in Financial Express Online last month.