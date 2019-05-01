MakeMyTrip acquires Quest2Travel to expand presence in corporate travel segment

Published: May 1, 2019 1:54:34 AM

Gurgaon-based MMT currently offers myBiz to cater to the travel needs of corporates but it was largely targeted at small and medium size enterprises.

Last week, China’s largest online travel agency Ctrip.com increased its stake in MMT to 49% following a share-swap deal with South African internet giant Naspers.

Online travel portal Make My Trip (MMT) has acquired Quest2Travel in a bid to expand its presence in the corporate travel segment, the company announced on Tuesday. Mumbai-based Quest2Travel manages corporate travel for clients like Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Group and HDFC Ergo, among others. Its online booking platform offers the entire workflow of travel procurement, including an employee’s travel request approval, corporate policy compliant online booking, invoice generation, expense management, reimbursement and final invoice settlement, MMT said in a statement.

“We have historically focused on providing travel solutions for retail customers and with this investment we are making a decisive foray into providing travel solutions for corporate customers as well,” Deep Kalra, founder & group chief executive officer (CEO), MakeMyTrip said.

According to Global Business Travel Association, the business travel spends in India stood at $37 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $46 billion in 2019 with a projected annual growth rate of 11.5% — making India one of the world’s fastest growing business travel market.

