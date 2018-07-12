Madhya Pradesh’s turn now: ‘Startup India Yatra’ van to travel in 10 cities; promote entrepreneurship

The Startup India Yatra van will travel to 10 cities of Madhya Pradesh.

With an aim to raise awareness about Startup India and Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy, the Startup India Yatra van will travel to 10 cities of Madhya Pradesh, beginning from the capital Bhopal. Suresh Prabhu, the commerce and industry ministry said ‘Startup India Yatra’ vehicle will spread awareness about the initiatives taken by the government to promote budding entrepreneurs in Madhya Pradesh.

The Startup India Yatra van will travel to 10 cities of Madhya Pradesh, starting from the capital Bhopal, to spread awareness about Startup India and Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy. The vehicle, with experts on board, will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurial talents to pitch an idea and get incubated, scaling it from idea to enterprise.

“The van is expected to travel to nearly 25 colleges, and one-day boot camps will be conducted in all the destinations.TheYatra will begin on July 16th, 2018, covering 10 districts and 15 institutions over a span of 30 days. Startup India Yatraaims to scout grass root level entrepreneurs in the smaller towns of India, providing a platform for budding entrepreneurs to realize their Startup dream,” Commerce Ministry said in a release.

The five cities namely Anand, Vasad, Mehsana, Jetalpur, and Ahmedabad were covered under the initiative in the months of July and August 2017. “Around 300 startups pitched their ideas and 22 incubation offers were made from IIM Ahmedabad and Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA),” Commerce Ministry said.

In order to promote incubation and accelerator programs which lead to creation of more startups, Startup India works with various Ministries of the Government of India and corporates.